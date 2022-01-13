Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Purchases 367,000 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:LDEM) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,078,429 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 367,000 shares during the quarter. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF accounts for 8.6% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co owned 93.42% of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF worth $799,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,735,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Finally, 55I LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 35,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 11,578 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LDEM stock traded up $1.57 during trading on Thursday, reaching $60.49. 10,708 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,301. iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $68.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.56.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.797 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This is a boost from iShares ESG MSCI EM Leaders ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.25.

