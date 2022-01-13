Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co Raises Stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 173,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $5,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KDP. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 503.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 306.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 314.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 83.6% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on KDP. Barclays increased their target price on Keurig Dr Pepper from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Keurig Dr Pepper from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer sold 5,000 shares of Keurig Dr Pepper stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 68,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.56, for a total transaction of $2,430,419.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 83,347 shares of company stock worth $2,971,569 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KDP stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $38.25. 94,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,202,303. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.28 and a 1-year high of $38.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.25. The company has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 13.94% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 5th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 61.98%.

Keurig Dr Pepper declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Friday, October 1st that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

