Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $76.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 11.49% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Inari Medical’s heavy dependency on the broad adoption of its products and probability of incurring operating losses in the near term are concerning. Gross margin contraction is worrying. Limited commercial sales expertise is another headwind. Inari Medical underperformed its industry over the past six months. Yet, the company’s product launches and sustained U.S. commercial expansion in third-quarter 2021 are encouraging. The company made substantial progress on all of its five growth drivers. Raised revenue outlook for 2021 instills optimism. Inari Medical’s significant expansion in its commercial footprint is impressive. The company’s focus on venous system and commitment toward patient care raise optimism. A strong balance sheet is an added plus. The company’s third quarter results were better than expected.”

Get Inari Medical alerts:

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 price objective on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Inari Medical from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.17.

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $85.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 318.05 and a beta of 1.94. Inari Medical has a 52 week low of $68.44 and a 52 week high of $127.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.33.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $72.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.16 million. Inari Medical had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. Analysts expect that Inari Medical will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO William Hoffman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $2,821,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mitch C. Hill sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.04, for a total transaction of $1,580,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 196,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,758,176 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Capula Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 5,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 62.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inari Medical

Inari Medical, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inari Medical (NARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inari Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inari Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.