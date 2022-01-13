Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Stake Boosted by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Incyte were worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INCY. Dodge & Cox lifted its stake in Incyte by 214.9% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,597,536 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,143,961,000 after purchasing an additional 9,280,144 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Incyte by 121.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 851,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,428,000 after purchasing an additional 466,863 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Incyte during the second quarter worth $22,229,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,626,057 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,297,000 after purchasing an additional 242,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Incyte by 467.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 241,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,351,000 after purchasing an additional 199,284 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INCY. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Incyte from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Incyte from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Incyte from $104.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on Incyte from $118.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

In related news, Director Wendy L. Dixon sold 20,000 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.05, for a total transaction of $441,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paula J. Swain sold 10,870 shares of Incyte stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $796,879.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 15.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INCY opened at $73.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a current ratio of 3.94. Incyte Co. has a one year low of $61.91 and a one year high of $101.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.05 and its 200-day moving average is $72.14.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $812.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.16 million. Incyte had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 18.35%. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Incyte

Incyte Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. Its portfolio includes compounds in various stages, ranging from preclinical to late stage development, and commercialized products such as JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), and ICLUSIG (ponatinib).

