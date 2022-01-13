Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $28.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corporation is a bank holding company. Its subsidiary banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula. The Banks emphasize service and convenience as a principal means of competing in the delivery of financial services. “

NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $25.31 on Wednesday. Independent Bank has a one year low of $18.29 and a one year high of $25.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $538.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.56.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.11. Independent Bank had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $53.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.57 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.45%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Independent Bank by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 22,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Independent Bank by 7.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 13,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Independent Bank by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Independent Bank by 8.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

