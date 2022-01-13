IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys 506,177 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,068,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 506,177 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust accounts for about 0.7% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $21,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $20,520,000. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $435,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $67,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 111.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 70,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after acquiring an additional 37,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at about $3,720,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.35. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,038,650. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $27.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.04.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.