IndexIQ Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 267,780 Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Atotech Limited (NYSE:ATC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 267,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,467,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATC. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Atotech by 20.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in Atotech in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Atotech in the third quarter worth approximately $350,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth $513,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atotech during the 2nd quarter worth $609,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

Shares of ATC stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,882. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $24.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.45. Atotech Limited has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $26.67.

Atotech (NYSE:ATC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.17). Atotech had a positive return on equity of 4.43% and a negative net margin of 0.01%. The business had revenue of $383.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Atotech Limited will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atotech

Atotech Limited, a chemicals technology company, provides specialty electroplating and surface finishing solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics (EL) and General Metal Finishing (GMF). The EL segment manufactures and supplies chemistry, production equipment, and services to the electronics industry, which include printed circuit board manufacturers, package substrate makers, and semiconductor companies.

