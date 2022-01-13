IndexIQ Advisors LLC Grows Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 13,444 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $10,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Laffer Tengler Investments grew its stake in Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 51 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1,766.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.97% of the company’s stock.

TSLA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Tesla from $950.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $830.00 price objective on Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wedbush increased their target price on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $900.94.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.47, for a total transaction of $1,064,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314 in the last quarter. 25.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla stock traded down $25.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $1,080.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 632,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,433,300. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $539.49 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 352.15, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,065.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $867.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.90. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $13.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

