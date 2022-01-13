IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $13.16 Million Holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPWH) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 747,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,196 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 1.70% of Sportsman’s Warehouse worth $13,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 131.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 243,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,323,000 after purchasing an additional 138,074 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sportsman’s Warehouse during the 2nd quarter valued at $393,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 241,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,283,000 after purchasing an additional 110,900 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.6% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 25,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 55,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $981,000 after buying an additional 13,326 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.74% of the company’s stock.

SPWH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 11th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of SPWH traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 15,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,506,731. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.43. Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.49 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.88.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph P. Schneider acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,857 shares of company stock worth $143,886. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Sportsman’s Warehouse Profile

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

