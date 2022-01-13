IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $7.84 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 73,617 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,290 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $7,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 6,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 3,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Karn Couzens & Associates Inc. now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period.

EFG traded up $1.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $107.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,710 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a one year low of $67.58 and a one year high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $109.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.67.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

