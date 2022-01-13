IndexIQ Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,007 shares during the period. Kansas City Southern comprises approximately 1.0% of IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Kansas City Southern worth $31,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,637,777 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,164,318,000 after acquiring an additional 238,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 3.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,575,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $445,109,000 after acquiring an additional 46,787 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 121.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,483,682 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $420,430,000 after acquiring an additional 813,178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 35.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,032,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $292,553,000 after acquiring an additional 268,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 156.1% during the third quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 931,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $252,144,000 after acquiring an additional 567,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

NYSE:KSU remained flat at $$293.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 40,684,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,248,954. Kansas City Southern has a one year low of $190.64 and a one year high of $315.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of 287.84 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $298.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $288.43.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.04 by ($0.02). Kansas City Southern had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $744.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is 211.77%.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 1,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.80, for a total transaction of $573,986.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael W. Upchurch sold 37,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.41, for a total transaction of $11,406,861.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 66,585 shares of company stock worth $20,138,417. 0.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $316.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Kansas City Southern from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Kansas City Southern from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Kansas City Southern from $305.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kansas City Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $274.50.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern is a transportation holding company. It focuses on the growing north or south freight corridor connecting key commercial and industrial markets in the central United States with major industrial cities in Mexico. The firm also engages in the freight rail transportation business operating through a single coordinated rail network.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.