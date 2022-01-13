Industrias Peñoles (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) Trading Up 1.1%

Industrias Peñoles, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:IPOAF) shares were up 1.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $11.40 and last traded at $11.25. Approximately 2,930 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 223% from the average daily volume of 908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average is $13.20.

Industrias Peñoles Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IPOAF)

Industrias Peñoles SAB de CV engages in the exploration, extraction, refining, and sale of non-ferrous metals. It operates through the following segments: Precious Metals, Base Metals, Metallurgical, and Others. The Precious Metals segment groups the mining unites where silver and gold concentrates and doré are extracted and processed.

