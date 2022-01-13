Information Services (TSE:ISV) Downgraded by CIBC to “Hold”

CIBC cut shares of Information Services (TSE:ISV) from an outperform rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have C$30.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$35.50.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$37.00 price target on shares of Information Services in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of TSE ISV opened at C$26.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Information Services has a fifty-two week low of C$20.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$33.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$466.90 million and a PE ratio of 16.32. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$26.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.12.

Information Services (TSE:ISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$41.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$43.80 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Information Services will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This is a positive change from Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 48.93%.

Information Services Company Profile

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

