Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share.

Shares of INFY stock opened at $25.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $109.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.43, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.99. Infosys has a one year low of $16.88 and a one year high of $26.39.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on INFY shares. Susquehanna raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Infosys from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the company from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Infosys has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.54.

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

