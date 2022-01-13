Infosys (NYSE:INFY) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $28.00. 342,588 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 5,804,663 shares.The stock last traded at $25.65 and had previously closed at $25.75.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Infosys from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.97.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INFY. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 10,823 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,213 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 36,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 23,934 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.75% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a PE ratio of 38.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The technology company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 28.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Infosys Company Profile (NYSE:INFY)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

