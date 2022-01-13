INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “INmune Bio Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It engages in developing therapies targeting the innate immune system in cancer. The company’s product platform consists of INKmune and INB03. INKmune is a natural killer cell therapeutic which primes the patient’s NK cells to attack developing disease. INB03 inhibits myeloid derived suppressor cells which often cause resistance to immunotherapy, such as anti-PD1 checkpoint inhibitors. INmune Bio Inc. is based in La Jolla, United States. “

NASDAQ:INMB opened at $8.92 on Wednesday. INmune Bio has a fifty-two week low of $8.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.37. The company has a quick ratio of 18.90, a current ratio of 18.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.89.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that INmune Bio will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David J. Moss sold 2,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $41,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 6,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $130,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,476 shares of company stock valued at $829,520. 53.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INMB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 97.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 241.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 19,280 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 128.9% in the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 75,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 42,642 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio in the second quarter worth $55,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in INmune Bio in the second quarter worth $2,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.88% of the company’s stock.

INmune Bio Company Profile

INmune Bio, Inc focuses on controlling components of the immune system to activate an immune response against cancer and Alzheimer’s disease. Its product pipeline INKMUNE-Cancer, INB03-Cancer, XPRO1595-Alzheimer, and LIVNATE. The company was founded by Mark Lowdell in September 2015 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

