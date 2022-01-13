Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) Shares Bought by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF (BATS:EPRF) by 8.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 163,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,683 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF were worth $3,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EPRF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the second quarter valued at $50,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF in the third quarter valued at $154,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 12,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 14,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS EPRF opened at $23.69 on Thursday. Innovator S&P Investment Grade Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $22.49 and a twelve month high of $25.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.11.

