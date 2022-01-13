Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV) will announce earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Inotiv’s earnings. Inotiv reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 633.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inotiv will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.89 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Inotiv.

Get Inotiv alerts:

Inotiv (NASDAQ:NOTV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.10). Inotiv had a return on equity of 1.02% and a net margin of 6.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inotiv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Inotiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 target price on shares of Inotiv in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th.

NASDAQ NOTV traded down $1.19 on Friday, hitting $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 1,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,218. Inotiv has a 52-week low of $11.21 and a 52-week high of $60.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.43. The company has a market capitalization of $533.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -186.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.72.

In related news, VP Philip A. Downing sold 3,057 shares of Inotiv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $131,573.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 11.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Inotiv in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Inotiv by 174.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inotiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 49.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Inotiv

Inotiv, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical development company, which engages in the provision of drug discovery, development services, and analytical instruments. The firm operates through the following business segments: Contract Research Services and Research Products. The Contract Research Services segment provides screening and pharmacological testing, preclinical safety testing, formulation development, regulatory compliance, and quality control testing.

Read More: Special Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inotiv (NOTV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inotiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inotiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.