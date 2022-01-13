Insider Buying: Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) insider Edward P. Grace III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%.
Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile
Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.
