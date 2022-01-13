Insider Buying: Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) Insider Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) insider Edward P. Grace III acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.80 per share, for a total transaction of $15,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Barings Corporate Investors stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. Barings Corporate Investors has a 1-year low of $13.07 and a 1-year high of $16.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.06.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 266.7% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Emfo LLC acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Altus Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Barings Corporate Investors in the third quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Barings Corporate Investors by 23.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Recommended Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.