Insider Buying: StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) Insider Buys 76,200 Shares of Stock

StorageVault Canada Inc. (CVE:SVI) insider StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 76,200 shares of StorageVault Canada stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.27 per share, with a total value of C$477,751.14. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 102,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$644,525.16.

StorageVault Canada Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 6th, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 49,600 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$309,747.04.

On Friday, December 3rd, StorageVault Canada Inc. acquired 13,700 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$6.25 per share, with a total value of C$85,625.00.

On Monday, November 29th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 80,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.23 per share, with a total value of C$498,176.00.

On Friday, November 26th, StorageVault Canada Inc. bought 80,000 shares of StorageVault Canada stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$6.24 per share, with a total value of C$499,416.00.

SVI stock opened at C$6.92 on Thursday. StorageVault Canada Inc. has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$7.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 687.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.52. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.89.

StorageVault Canada (CVE:SVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$56.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$53.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that StorageVault Canada Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SVI shares. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James set a C$6.50 target price on shares of StorageVault Canada and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. raised their target price on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$6.00 to C$7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About StorageVault Canada

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Division. The company manages 45 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

