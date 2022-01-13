Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells 2,161 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ADP stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.93. 1,110,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.43 and its 200 day moving average is $217.25. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75.
Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.46.
Automatic Data Processing Company Profile
Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.
