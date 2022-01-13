Insider Selling: Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Sells 2,161 Shares of Stock

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ADP stock traded down $2.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $231.93. 1,110,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,627,342. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $235.43 and its 200 day moving average is $217.25. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.31 and a twelve month high of $248.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $97.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.75.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $228.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.46.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

