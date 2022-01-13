Insider Selling: BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Sells 16,666 Shares of Stock

BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.83, for a total transaction of $513,812.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Rice also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 12th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $528,645.52.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Michael Rice sold 928 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.37, for a total transaction of $36,535.36.

On Monday, December 13th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.82, for a total transaction of $563,644.12.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $546,644.80.

On Thursday, December 9th, Michael Rice sold 11,464 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $402,959.60.

On Tuesday, December 7th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.52, for a total value of $418,555.72.

On Tuesday, November 2nd, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $627,145.92.

On Thursday, November 4th, Michael Rice sold 11,461 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total value of $651,099.41.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michael Rice sold 3,215 shares of BioLife Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.97, for a total transaction of $128,503.55.

BioLife Solutions stock opened at $31.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 319.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.65. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLFS. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions in the third quarter valued at $1,133,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 14.7% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 191.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 315,976 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,372,000 after acquiring an additional 207,476 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BioLife Solutions by 2,658.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,279 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 26,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioLife Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,417,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BLFS shares. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.13.

About BioLife Solutions

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

