Insider Selling: Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Sells 19,639 Shares of Stock

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) CFO Lawrence J. Hineline sold 19,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total value of $800,485.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $39.72 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.84. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.40 and a twelve month high of $55.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 1.15.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.92) by ($0.03). Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 44.88% and a negative net margin of 367.06%. The business had revenue of $22.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 201.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. will post -3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Intra-Cellular Therapies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Intra-Cellular Therapies during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

About Intra-Cellular Therapies

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and clinical development of small molecule drugs that address underserved medical needs in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms within the central nervous system, or CNS.

