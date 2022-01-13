Insider Selling: Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) Major Shareholder Sells 51,872 Shares of Stock

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) major shareholder Chai Trust Co Llc sold 51,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.29, for a total transaction of $896,866.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Chai Trust Co Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 5th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 72,040 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $1,232,604.40.

On Monday, January 3rd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 75,074 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $1,276,258.00.

On Wednesday, December 29th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,324 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total transaction of $419,341.32.

On Monday, December 27th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 22,931 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $345,340.86.

On Wednesday, December 22nd, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 36,628 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.89, for a total transaction of $545,390.92.

On Monday, December 20th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,515 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $376,247.85.

On Friday, December 17th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 45,158 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total transaction of $611,890.90.

On Wednesday, December 15th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 46,357 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.36, for a total transaction of $619,329.52.

On Monday, December 13th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 26,374 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.80, for a total transaction of $363,961.20.

On Friday, December 10th, Chai Trust Co Llc sold 25,951 shares of Par Pacific stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.88, for a total transaction of $360,199.88.

Shares of NYSE:PARR opened at $17.21 on Thursday. Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.43 and a fifty-two week high of $20.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.42. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21 and a beta of 2.56.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.23. Par Pacific had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a negative return on equity of 68.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PARR. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Par Pacific from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Par Pacific in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.58.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Par Pacific by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 20,425 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Par Pacific by 85.7% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 9,824 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Par Pacific by 253.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Par Pacific by 18.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Par Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $982,000. 93.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Par Pacific

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

