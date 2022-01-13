Insider Selling: Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Sells 14,500 Shares of Stock

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.34, for a total transaction of $3,673,430.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.95, for a total value of $3,609,775.00.

On Thursday, November 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 14,500 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.18, for a total value of $3,830,610.00.

PEN traded down $11.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $247.16. The stock had a trading volume of 188,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 227,651. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $261.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $266.69. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $222.90 and a 1 year high of $320.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a PE ratio of 271.60 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.53, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.02). Penumbra had a return on equity of 5.77% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $190.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.19 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

PEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Penumbra from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Truist Securities began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penumbra currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,714,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Penumbra by 315.7% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,319,000 after buying an additional 20,282 shares in the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Penumbra by 486.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 15,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $365,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $523,000. 78.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of innovative medical devices. It offers thrombectomy, embolization, access, neurosurgical tools, ruby coil system, lantern, penumbra occlusion device (POD) system, packing coil, and indigo systems products. Its target markets include interventional neuroradiologists, neurosurgeons, and interventional neurologists; and interventional radiologists, vascular surgeons, and interventional cardiologists.

