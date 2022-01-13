Insider Selling: PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Sells 9,332 Shares of Stock

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CEO Andres Reiner sold 9,332 shares of PROS stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.70, for a total value of $305,156.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

PRO stock opened at $31.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.67. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.27 and a beta of 1.55. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.08 and a 52 week high of $50.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PROS by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC raised its position in PROS by 6.2% in the third quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PROS by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,647 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of PROS by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 22,916 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of PROS by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,125 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on PRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

