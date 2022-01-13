Insider Selling: PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Sells 747 Shares of Stock

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 747 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.52, for a total value of $28,774.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ PTCT opened at $41.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.35 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.85. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.85 and a 1 year high of $69.48.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The business had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.03) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PTC Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America lowered PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PTC Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 66.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 273.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 18.3% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,371 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 33.5% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $206,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve



Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.