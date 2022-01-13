Insider Selling: Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) CEO Erica J. Rogers sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total transaction of $418,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

SILK traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $37.06. 410,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 364,947. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $67.49. The company has a current ratio of 7.38, a quick ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -24.54 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46.

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $24.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.03 million. Silk Road Medical had a negative return on equity of 52.81% and a negative net margin of 54.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SILK. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,924,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,958,000 after purchasing an additional 521,628 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,341,000. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Silk Road Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $23,360,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,331,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,351,000 after acquiring an additional 407,090 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Silk Road Medical by 42.1% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,284,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,454,000 after acquiring an additional 380,400 shares during the period.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Argus cut their price target on shares of Silk Road Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Silk Road Medical from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About Silk Road Medical

Silk Road Medical, Inc develops and manufactures medical devices to treat neurovascular diseases. Its products include ENROUTE transcarotid neuroprotection system, ENROUTE transcarotid stent system, and ENROUTE transcarotid peripheral access kit. The company was founded by Tony M. Chou and Michi Garrison on March 21, 2007 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

