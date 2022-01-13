Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CFO Sells $28,976.94 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $28,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
INSM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.67. 1,093,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,873. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44.
Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.
Insmed Company Profile
Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.
Featured Article: Balance Sheet
Receive News & Ratings for Insmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.