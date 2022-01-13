Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CFO Sells $28,976.94 in Stock

Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) CFO Sara Bonstein sold 1,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $28,976.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

INSM traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $23.67. 1,093,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 723,873. The company has a current ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 7.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -6.04 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.41. Insmed Incorporated has a 1-year low of $22.00 and a 1-year high of $45.44.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.13). Insmed had a negative net margin of 243.96% and a negative return on equity of 108.34%. The company had revenue of $46.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Insmed in a report on Friday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Insmed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Insmed in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Insmed in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insmed has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INSM. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Insmed by 367.9% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,020 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Insmed by 438.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Insmed in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,000.

Insmed Company Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

