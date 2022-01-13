Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates lowered its position in shares of Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) by 3.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 24,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 815 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Insperity were worth $2,700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NSP. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Insperity by 4.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 8.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Insperity by 10.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in Insperity by 11.2% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Richard G. Rawson sold 31,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.66, for a total value of $3,708,038.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James D. Allison sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.02, for a total transaction of $476,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,900 shares of company stock worth $15,543,779. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSP opened at $108.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.53. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.24 and a fifty-two week high of $129.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $116.22.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 156.48%. Insperity’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Insperity, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a $2.45 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.02%.

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of Insperity from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.90.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc engages in the provision of human resources and business solutions. The firm offers payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers compensation, government compliance, performance management and training and development services. It also provides cloud-based software solutions including human capital management, payroll services, time and attendance, organizational planning, recruiting services, employment screening, expense management services, retirement services and insurance services.

