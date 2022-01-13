Inspire Investing LLC Acquires New Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in Rollins by 16.2% during the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 46,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 6,426 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,166,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,881,000 after buying an additional 505,374 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Rollins by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 186,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,606,000 after buying an additional 9,467 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Rollins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 423,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,474,000 after buying an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Rollins by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,701,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,175,000 after buying an additional 59,239 shares during the period. 38.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rollins alerts:

NYSE ROL opened at $33.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.01. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $41.83.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $650.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.23 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 31.82% and a net margin of 14.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This is a positive change from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Rollins’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Rollins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rollins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.