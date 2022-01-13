Inspire Investing LLC Has $382,000 Stock Position in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Inspire Investing LLC lessened its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 79.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,547 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Entergy by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 18,154 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Entergy by 1.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,821,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,571,260,000 after acquiring an additional 289,049 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Entergy by 21.1% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 14,317 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lifted its stake in Entergy by 20.0% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Entergy by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 12,159 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. 89.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Entergy from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Vertical Research downgraded Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Entergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Entergy from $121.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Entergy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.33.

Entergy stock opened at $109.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a PEG ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $106.24. Entergy Co. has a 52 week low of $85.78 and a 52 week high of $115.01.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 11.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.27%.

In other Entergy news, insider Laura R. Landreaux sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.75, for a total value of $47,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in electric power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment includes the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric power; and operations of a natural gas distribution business.

