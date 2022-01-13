Inspire Investing LLC Invests $337,000 in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 142 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 8 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,436.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29. The firm has a market cap of $100.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,342.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,311.95.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $12.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.22 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $2,620.00 to $2,690.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist lifted their target price on Booking from $2,700.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,761.67.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,420.91, for a total value of $1,815,682.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

