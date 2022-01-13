Inspire Investing LLC Invests $356,000 in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 37.5% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 89,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.6% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 5.1% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 81,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,966,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on CAG shares. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Conagra Brands from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.78.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.67 and a 200-day moving average of $33.41. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $39.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.82%.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

