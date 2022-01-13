Inspire Investing LLC Lowers Holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Inspire Investing LLC trimmed its holdings in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,741 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 10.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,351,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $714,417,000 after purchasing an additional 486,751 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 4.1% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,209,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $562,024,000 after purchasing an additional 167,689 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,012,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $534,186,000 after purchasing an additional 141,754 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 36.8% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,745,557 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,926 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in AMETEK by 2.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,368,045 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,686,000 after purchasing an additional 96,210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

AME has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.10.

Shares of AME stock opened at $143.61 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.96 and a 52-week high of $148.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $141.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 17.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts expect that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 7th. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.05%.

In other AMETEK news, VP William D. Eginton sold 27,337 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.82, for a total value of $3,822,259.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,500 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total value of $208,935.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,602 shares of company stock worth $22,038,216 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMETEK Profile

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

