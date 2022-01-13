Inspire Investing LLC Sells 21,714 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Inspire Investing LLC cut its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 81.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,007 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,714 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 41.7% during the 3rd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 47.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.07% of the company’s stock.

Get McCormick & Company Incorporated alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MKC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

In other news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 13.90% of the company’s stock.

MKC stock opened at $95.37 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.49. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $98.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.23.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 52.67%.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MKC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC).

Receive News & Ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCormick & Company Incorporated and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.