Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) Receives $19.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Inspired Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:INSE) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

INSE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Inspired Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Inspired Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth approximately $1,109,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Inspired Entertainment by 4.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,095,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,814,000 after buying an additional 45,725 shares during the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $1,384,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $1,145,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Inspired Entertainment during the second quarter worth $1,241,000. Institutional investors own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INSE opened at $13.38 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.10. Inspired Entertainment has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $15.81.

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $77.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post -2.1 EPS for the current year.

About Inspired Entertainment

Inspired Entertainment, Inc is a global games technology company, which engages in the provision of virtual sports, mobile gaming, and server-based gaming systems. The firm operates through the Virtual Sports and Server Based Gaming segments. The Virtual Sports segment offers ultra-high-definition games that create an always-on sports wagering experience.

