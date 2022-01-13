Insteel Industries (IIIN) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 20th. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.34. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $171.26 million during the quarter.

Shares of IIIN stock opened at $41.07 on Thursday. Insteel Industries has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $46.50. The company has a market cap of $797.09 million, a P/E ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.53%.

In other news, VP Scot R. Jafroodi sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.03, for a total transaction of $135,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Insteel Industries by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 222,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,455,000 after buying an additional 2,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Insteel Industries by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 103,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,327,000 after purchasing an additional 47,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Insteel Industries by 131.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 11,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $234,000. 78.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insteel Industries Company Profile

Insteel Industries, Inc manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. Its products include PC strand and welded wire reinforcement (WWR). The PC strand products refers to seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures, which may be either pretensioned or posttensioned, providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings and other concrete structures.

