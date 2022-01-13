Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $92.37

Shares of Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 92.37 ($1.25) and traded as low as GBX 76.98 ($1.04). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 76.98 ($1.04), with a volume of 1,250 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £44.35 million and a PE ratio of 27.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 79.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 92.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

In related news, insider Andrew John Walker sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 78 ($1.06), for a total transaction of £234,000 ($317,632.69).

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

