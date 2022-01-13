Interfor (TSE:IFP) PT Raised to C$50.00

Interfor (TSE:IFP) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from C$44.00 to C$50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IFP has been the subject of several other research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Interfor from C$57.00 to C$60.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Interfor from C$47.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Interfor from C$43.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Interfor from C$36.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Monday.

Interfor stock opened at C$43.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$34.62 and a 200 day moving average price of C$30.62. Interfor has a 52 week low of C$21.53 and a 52 week high of C$44.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.42.

Interfor (TSE:IFP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.72 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$664.27 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Interfor will post 5.9800004 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Simon Bruce Luxmoore sold 7,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total value of C$265,510.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,703 shares in the company, valued at C$361,547.34.

Interfor Company Profile

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

