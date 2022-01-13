International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Stock Holdings Lessened by World Asset Management Inc

World Asset Management Inc lowered its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,473 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,153 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 64,528,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,964,901,000 after purchasing an additional 722,962 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,364,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,495,000 after purchasing an additional 664,246 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,446,039 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,971,055,000 after purchasing an additional 93,603 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,403,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,525,115,000 after purchasing an additional 90,626 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in International Business Machines by 92.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,834,777 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $956,458,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290,542 shares during the period. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $134.27. 46,555 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,553,824. The company has a market cap of $120.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. International Business Machines Co. has a twelve month low of $114.56 and a twelve month high of $152.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

