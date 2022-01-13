Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Intrusion from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of INTZ stock traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 53,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,585. The stock has a market cap of $68.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Intrusion has a twelve month low of $3.05 and a twelve month high of $29.90.

Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.09). Intrusion had a negative return on equity of 167.23% and a negative net margin of 261.81%. The business had revenue of $1.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Intrusion will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Intrusion in the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Intrusion in the third quarter valued at approximately $174,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 59.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 323,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 120,512 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 91.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 25,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Intrusion by 8,594.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 266,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 263,005 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

