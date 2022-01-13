Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, January 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.01 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Intuitive Surgical to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $323.16 on Thursday. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $345.99 and a 200-day moving average of $343.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.89.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total transaction of $6,945,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total transaction of $2,547,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,978 shares of company stock worth $14,543,744 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Further Reading: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.