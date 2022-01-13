Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be given a dividend of 0.0464 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend by 7.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE VCV opened at $13.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.76. Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $12.52 and a 52-week high of $14.49.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VCV) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 957,884 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.00% of Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust worth $13,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.71% of the company’s stock.

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to seek to provide common shareholders with current income exempt from federal and California income taxes, consistent with preservation of capital. The company was headquartered on December 21, 1992 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

