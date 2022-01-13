Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:DWAS) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 91.0% from the December 15th total of 37,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 62,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. FMR LLC purchased a new position in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF by 264.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000.

DWAS stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.24. The stock had a trading volume of 62,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,508. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.77. Invesco DWA SmallCap Momentum ETF has a 52-week low of $75.88 and a 52-week high of $100.69.

