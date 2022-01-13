Invesco Senior Income Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSE:VVR)

Invesco Senior Income Trust (NYSE:VVR) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.021 per share by the investment management company on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th.

Invesco Senior Income Trust has raised its dividend by 19.8% over the last three years.

NYSE VVR opened at $4.48 on Thursday. Invesco Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $4.05 and a twelve month high of $4.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,528,555 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,037,000 after buying an additional 312,986 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter valued at $1,000,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Invesco Senior Income Trust by 5.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 203,005 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 9,927 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $275,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Senior Income Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000.

About Invesco Senior Income Trust

Invesco Senior Income Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust. The firm’s investment objective is to gain a high level of current income consistent with the preservation of capital. The company was founded on June 23, 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

