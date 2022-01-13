Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) Shares Bought by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:RYU) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,750 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 857 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF were worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RYU. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,801,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 17.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF by 7.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 25,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RYU opened at $111.93 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.97. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $93.38 and a 1-year high of $114.39.

