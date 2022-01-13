Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Norfolk Southern (NSC)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Norfolk Southern (NYSE: NSC):

1/10/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $316.00 to $337.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/5/2022 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $310.00 to $345.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

1/4/2022 – Norfolk Southern was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $310.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $325.00.

12/23/2021 – Norfolk Southern was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $300.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Supply-chain disruptions and labor shortages are a major headwind to the company. Mainly due to supply-chain woes, overall volumes were flat in the September quarter. December-quarter results are also likely to be hit by these negative factors. Moreover, escalated fuel costs (up 44% in the first nine months of 2021) are hurting the bottom line. However, we are impressed with the company's efforts to reward its shareholders through dividends and buybacks even in these challenging times . In July 2021, the company's board announced a 10% increase in its quarterly dividend payout. This was the second dividend hike announced by the company this year. Its strong free cash flow generating ability (up 33% in the first nine months of 2021) supports its shareholder-friendly activities. The company's liquidity position is commendable too.”

12/15/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $320.00 to $343.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

12/2/2021 – Norfolk Southern had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $175.00 to $200.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $1.55 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $289.73. The stock had a trading volume of 34,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,031,184. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $269.21. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $230.15 and a 12-month high of $299.20. The stock has a market cap of $70.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Norfolk Southern Co alerts:

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 26.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $1.09 dividend. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 37.46%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.73, for a total transaction of $272,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.13, for a total value of $1,450,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 51.8% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 126 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $48,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $57,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 37.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 262 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $66,000. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

Featured Article: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.