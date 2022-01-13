Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 69,416 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,665% compared to the average daily volume of 3,932 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the second quarter valued at approximately $246,000. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IPOF opened at $10.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.16. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 52 week low of $9.77 and a 52 week high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

