Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH decreased its holdings in shares of Invitae Co. (NYSE:NVTA) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,450 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Invitae were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth $2,347,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth $8,042,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Invitae by 510.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after buying an additional 105,941 shares in the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in Invitae in the 2nd quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Invitae by 143.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 201,325 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,791,000 after buying an additional 118,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVTA shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.44.

In other Invitae news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $103,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Robert L. Nussbaum sold 29,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.89, for a total transaction of $649,585.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NVTA opened at $11.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 8.55, a current ratio of 8.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Invitae Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.55 and a fifty-two week high of $60.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.11. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.76.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 155.87% and a negative return on equity of 23.02%. The business had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.62) EPS. Invitae’s quarterly revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Invitae Co. will post -3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

